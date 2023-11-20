Fairfax Financial submits proposal to take Farmers Edge private

Farmers Edge, a Winnipeg-based agriculture technology company, has received a non-binding proposal from its majority investor, Fairfax Financial Holdings, by which Fairfax would acquire all of the common shares of the company it does not already own. The purchase price is C$0.25 per share.

Fairfax’s proposal is subject to, among other things, negotiation and finalization of definitive documentation in respect of such proposal, according to a statement by Farmers Edge.

Farmers Edge has not taken any decision related to any potential transaction and no timetable has been set for completion. The company’s board has formed a special committee of independent directors to evaluate the proposal from Fairfax and to explore potential alternatives, including maintaining the status quo, and to make recommendations in that regard.