Falfurrias-backed Training The Street buys The Marquee Group

The Marquee Group is a Toronto-based provider of financial modelling training and consulting.

Training The Street is a New York-based financial learning services company that offers targeted and customized training courses to corporate and educational clients

It and The Marquee Group will continue to operate under their current brand names

Falfurrias Capital Partners acquired Training The Street in 2021



Training The Street, backed by Falfurrias Capital Partners, has acquired The Marquee Group, a Toronto-based provider of financial modelling training and consulting. No financial details of the transaction were disclosed.

Training The Street is a New York-based financial learning services company that offers targeted and customized training courses to corporate and educational clients.

Falfurrias, which acquired Training The Street in 2021, and backed its purchase of London-based AMT Training later that year, facilitated funding of the acquisition.

Training The Street and The Marquee Group will continue to operate under their current brand names. The combined businesses will offer more than 5,000 teaching days per year in locations across the globe.

Ian Schnoor, founder at The Marquee Group, will continue to be an instructor and advisor to the company.

“This partnership is all about continued momentum,” said Wilson Sullivan, partner with Falfurrias Capital Partners, in a statement. “Adding The Marquee Group to our Training The Street investment platform allows us to keep investing in the people, systems and content that will fuel sustained year-over-year growth at a global scale.”

Falfurrias Capital Partners is a Charlotte, North Carolina-based private equity firm that acquires or invests in lower, mid-market businesses.