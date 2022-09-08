Falfurrias backs marketing agency Said Differently

As part of the investment, Falfurrias’ Alexander Jutkowitz will join Said Differently as executive chairman.

Falfurrias Capital Partners has made an investment in Said Differently, a marketing agency. No financial terms were disclosed.

The deal is the fourth investment from Falfurrias’ $850 million Fund V.

As part of the investment, Falfurrias’ Alexander Jutkowitz will join Said Differently as executive chairman. Jutkowitz has been an executive in residence for four years at Falfurrias, where he has been actively involved with the firm’s investments across marketing, media and information services including My Code, Ballast Research and Industry Dive.

“The Covid pandemic opened a lot of people’s eyes to how technology can turn the traditional employment model upside down,” said Jutkowitz, in a statement. “Said Differently has completely revolutionized the traditional agency model by amassing a collection of global talent that would rival any agency, and I know Falfurrias is excited for them to be the launching pad for additional investments in similarly innovative companies.”

Said Differently was founded in 2020 before the start of the pandemic by Rachel Barek and Brian Skahan, both former managing directors at leading global marketing agencies. The company operates virtually, with Barek based in Washington, D.C., Skahan living in Florida, and the rest of its employee base spread around the globe.

Alston & Bird served as Said Differently’s legal counsel, and K&L Gates served as legal advisors to Falfurrias Capital Partners on the transaction.

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Falfurrias was founded in 2006 by Hugh McColl Jr., former chairman and CEO of Bank of America; Marc Oken, former CFO of Bank of America; and Managing Partner Ed McMahan. The firm has raised more than $1.9 billion across five funds and invests in growing, middle-market businesses.