Family entertainment centers operator Five Star secures investment from Court Square

Court Square Capital Partners has made an investment in Lexington, Kentucky-based Five Star Parks & Attractions, a developer and operator of family entertainment centers.

Five Star operates 20 family entertainment centers across multiple brands including The Track Family Fun Parks, Celebration Station, Xtreme, Speed Zone, LazerPort, Malibu Jack’s, and Craig’s Cruisers.

“We are impressed by the unique platform Five Star has created and are excited to partner with John Dunlap and the management team to drive further value creation and help the Company achieve its growth potential,” said Joseph Silvestri, co-founder and managing partner at Court Square, in a statement. “Five Star has many of the characteristics we look for when partnering with Founders, Families, and Manager-owners.”

Based in New York City, Court Square invests in the middle market. Founded in 1979, Court Square has $7.4 billion of assets under management.