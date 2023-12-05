Fengate acquires US-based wireless communication towers portfolio

Fengate is managing the acquisition on behalf of Fengate Infrastructure Yield Fund and affiliates, including a fund owned by LiUNA's Pension Fund of Central and Eastern Canada.

The seller was TowerCom, a Jacksonville, Florida-based communications tower developer

The acquisition builds on the multi-year partnership between Fengate and TowerCom launched in September 2020

Based in Toronto, Fengate is an alternative investment manager focused on infrastructure, private equity and real estate strategies

Fengate Asset Management has acquired a portfolio of wireless communications towers located in nine states across the United States.

The seller was TowerCom, a Jacksonville, Florida-based communications tower developer. No financial terms were disclosed.

Fengate is managing the acquisition on behalf of Fengate Infrastructure Yield Fund and affiliates, including a fund owned by LiUNA’s Pension Fund of Central and Eastern Canada.

The acquisition builds on the multi-year partnership between Fengate and TowerCom launched in September 2020 to support the development and construction of new towers as well as Fengate’s acquisition of 42 towers from Municipal Communications II in September 2021. TowerCom will continue to manage the newly-acquired portfolio of towers on Fengate’s behalf.

“We are excited about this new portfolio of geographically diverse and highly strategic assets as they service national carrier tenants and are in zoning and site acquisition environments that would be difficult to replicate,” said Andrew Cogan, managing director and head of infrastructure investments, Fengate, in a statement. “This transaction builds on our strong and productive relationship with TowerCom, a best-in-class partner, and on Fengate’s successful track record with critical infrastructure across North America including the rapidly evolving and highly attractive wireless industry.”

Based in Toronto, Fengate is an alternative investment manager focused on infrastructure, private equity and real estate strategies.