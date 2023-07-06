Fengate appoints Pereira as private equity managing director

Prior to joining Fengate, Pereira was with CPP Investments for almost 12 years, most recently acting as managing director of private equity

Fengate Asset Management has named Jennifer Pereira has joined the firm as managing director of private equity.

Her responsibilities include investment decision-making, management of Fengate’s private equity funds, strategy, operations, and investor relations.

Prior to joining Fengate, Pereira was with CPP Investments for almost 12 years, most recently acting as managing director of private equity. Before her time with CPP, she worked as a management consultant at the Boston Consulting Group.

“We are delighted to welcome Jennifer as a valuable addition to our team,” said Justin Catalano, group head and managing director of Fengate Private Equity in a statement. “Her extensive experience and strategic vision, and strong track record in managing complex transactions and leading successful teams make her an excellent fit. Jennifer’s dedication to excellence aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering exceptional value to our partners and investors.”

Fengate has over $7 billion of capital commitments under management. Fengate has offices in Toronto and Oakville, Ontario, and Houston.