Fengate invests in growth of modular infrastructure company Fero

The deal's proceeds will allow Fero to rapidly scale its business and deploy its modular infrastructure solutions for healthcare and emergency management.

Fero International is a provider of modular infrastructure solutions across several sectors, including healthcare, disaster relief, housing, mining and defence

Fengate made the the investment on behalf of LiUNA Pension Fund of Central and Eastern Canada



Fengate Asset Management this week announced it has made an investment in Fero International on behalf of LiUNA Pension Fund of Central and Eastern Canada (LPFCEC). No financial terms were disclosed.

Based in Hamilton, Ontario, Fero is a provider of modular infrastructure solutions across several sectors, including healthcare, disaster relief, housing, mining and defence.

The deal’s proceeds will allow Fero to rapidly scale its business and deploy its modular solutions for healthcare and emergency management.

“We are thrilled to welcome LPFCEC and Fengate as strategic investors in our company. This investment will assist with accelerating our ambitious growth strategy,” said Sabrina Fiorellino, Fero’s CEO.

“This investment aligns perfectly with our mission to support the needs and aspirations of growth-oriented entrepreneurs and businesses,” said Lou Serafini, president and CEO of Fengate. “We are pleased to partner and work with Sabrina and the Fero team as they accelerate the next stage of their growth.”

Fengate is an alternative investment manager that invests across infrastructure, private equity and real estate. The firm is headquartered in Toronto and has more than C$25 billion in total asset value. The firm’s private equity arm, founded in 2016, provides growth capital to support North American entrepreneurs and operators.