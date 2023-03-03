Fengate Private Equity-backed Inflector snaps up Donalco

Inflector is an Ottawa-based environmental services provider

No financial details of the transaction were disclosed.

Based in Ottawa, Inflector is an environmental services provider focused on hazardous material abatement and remediation. The acquisition will allow it to provide services to new customers across the industrial, commercial and institutional sectors, the company said.

“As we both come together to expand what we can offer, we will rely upon Donalco’s great people and their extensive expertise in the field of fireproofing and firestopping,” said Jeff W Clarke, president, and CEO of Inflector, in a statement. “This new division under the Inflector umbrella marks a milestone for our company.”

Last year, Inflector secured a minority investment from Fengate Private Equity. The investment was made on behalf of LiUNA Pension Fund of Central and Eastern Canada

Fengate Private Equity is the private equity investment arm of Fengate Asset Management. The Toronto-based firm invests in mid-market opportunities across the business services, healthcare, information and technology sectors.