Fengate Private Equity invests in Inflector Environmental Services

Fengate Private Equity has made a minority equity investment in Inflector Environmental Services on behalf of LiUNA Pension Fund of Central and Eastern Canada (LPFCEC). No financial terms were disclosed.

Inflector’s management and existing shareholders will retain a majority stake in the company.

Based in Ottawa, Inflector is an environmental services provider that specializes in hazardous material abatement and remediation. The company was founded in 1994. The investment’s proceeds will be used to further support Inflector’s growth organically and through M&A.

“On behalf of our investors, Fengate is delighted to partner with Inflector, and support its management team on the company’s next stage of strategic growth,” said Justin Catalano, managing director and group head of Fengate Private Equity. ” Already a proven industry leader, Inflector is well positioned as a growth platform within an attractive subset of the environmental services sector.”

Fengate Private Equity is the private equity arm of Fengate Asset Management. It was founded in 2016 and is based in Toronto. It invests in the mid-market across the business services, healthcare and information technology sectors. To date, it has created $2.1 billion in total realized value.

“LiUNA is proud to support companies that provide vital environmental services in Canada,” said Joseph Mancinelli, chair of LPFCEC, LiUNA International vice president and regional manager for Central and Eastern Canada. “Our partnership with Inflector is rooted in a shared alignment and commitment to keeping both workers and workplaces safe from possible hazardous exposures.”

LPFCEC is a Canadian multi-employer pension fund headquartered in Oakville, Ontario. It has C$10 billion in assets.