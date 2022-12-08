FFL Partners promotes Bunt and Winterhof to partner

Bunt joined FFL in 2017 while Winterhof came on board in 2015.

FFL Partners has promoted Jonathan Bunt and Karen Winterhof to partner.

Bunt joined FFL in 2017 as a vice president. Before joining FFL, Bunt held leadership roles at GuideSpark. He started his career in the private equity group at Goldman Sachs and worked at Berkshire Partners prior to attending Harvard Business School.

Winterhof joined FFL in 2015 as a senior associate. Prior to FFL, Winterhof worked at Highbridge Principal Strategies, Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, and Morgan Stanley.

“Through these promotions, we are thrilled to recognize the invaluable contributions that Jon and Karen have made to our team’s success,” said Cas Schneller, managing partner at FFL in a statement. “Both have played instrumental roles across the full investment lifecycle from sourcing to portfolio management to exit, and we look forward to seeing them continue to shine as investors at FFL.”

FFL Partners invests in the middle market. Based in San Francisco, FFL currently has over $5 billion of cumulative capital commitments.