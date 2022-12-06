Financial management software firm Proven Optics secures investment from Silversmith

The investment will be used for growth and product development.

Silversmith Capital Partners has invested in Proven Optics, a financial management software company. No financial terms were disclosed.

The investment will be used for growth and product development.

Proven Optics was founded in 2020 by William Miller and Ben Perkins.

“The team at Proven Optics are true domain experts in IT Financial Management,” said Silversmith Vice President Danielle Waldman in a statement. “As a rapidly growing profitable business in a large market, Proven Optics is a great fit for Silversmith. We are excited to serve as the first institutional investor and support Bill and Ben in the company’s next stage of growth.”

In addition to Waldman, Jim Quagliaroli of Silversmith has joined Proven Optics’ board of directors alongside Miller and Perkins. Kirkland & Ellis served as legal counsel to Silversmith Capital Partners and Porter Wright served as legal counsel to Proven Optics.

Founded in 2015, Silversmith Capital Partners has $3.3 billion of capital under management. Silversmith targets technology and healthcare companies.