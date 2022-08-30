Fintech company Lightnet secures $50m from LDA Capital

The investment will be used to boost Lightnet's partner's Velo Labs' blockchain technology.

LDA Capital has provided $50 million to The Lightnet Group, a Singapore-based fintech company. The investment will be used to boost Lightnet’s partner’s Velo Labs’ blockchain technology.

Lightnet will have the option to increase the $50 million to a total commitment of up to $100 million over the next three years.

“Lightnet’s next generation financial infrastructure, along with Velo Labs’ disruptive technology, will be the future rails for dynamic and regulated markets providing financial mobility and inclusivity across Asia,” said Warren P. Baker III, managing partner and co-founder at LDA Capital, in a statement.

LDA Capital has collectively executed over 250 transactions in both the public and private middle markets across 43 countries with aggregate transaction values of over $11 billion.