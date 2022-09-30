FirePower Capital spins out and invests in M&A advisor Spearhead

FirePower has made a $3.2 million investment in Spearhead to support the platform’s global expansion.

FirePower Capital is spinning out and investing in Spearhead Corporate Development, a specialized buy-side advisory services provider.

Spearhead builds M&A deal funnels at scale and provides research, outreach and advisory to its clients, large corporate strategics and private equity investors. The Toronto-headquartered company launched in early 2020 under FirePower. Since its launch, Spearhead has arranged more than 650 meetings between its clients and targets, worth $12.8 billion of enterprise value as of today.

The $3.2 million investment by FirePower will support Spearhead’s platform expansion globally from its three offices in Toronto, Johannesburg, South Africa and Bengaluru, India as well as major technology, database and workflow investments alongside further strategic initiatives.

Spearhead is led by managing partners and co-heads Sebastien Douville and Cameron Vernest. More than 30 FirePower staff will migrate under the company’s brand.

Based in Toronto, FirePower is an M&A advisory and private capital firm that works with mid-market businesses to complete transactions. It makes investments through the firm’s affiliate FirePower Private Equity.