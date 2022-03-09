Firmament-backed Nurses PRN acquires Alliant Staffing

Nurses PRN, a portfolio company of Firmament, has acquired Alliant Staffing, a healthcare staffing firm. No financial terms were disclosed. Aleutian Capital advised Alliant on the deal.

PRESS RELEASE

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aleutian Capital Group (“Aleutian Capital”) is pleased to announce the successful acquisition of Alliant Staffing, LLC (“Alliant”) by PRN Health Services, LLC. (“Nurses PRN”), a portfolio company of Firmament. Principals of Aleutian Capital acted as the exclusive advisors to Alliant Staffing throughout the entire transaction process. The process included providing M&A advisory expertise, preparing marketing materials, contacting and coordinating with buyers, managing due diligence, and assisting in the negotiation phases of the transaction. Through the acquisition of Alliant Staffing, Nurses PRN expands their staffing services, capabilities, and geographical outreach.

About Alliant Staffing

Alliant is a healthcare staffing company providing experienced RNs, LPNs, therapists, technicians, and nursing assistants, among other healthcare professionals to hospitals, surgery centers, and healthcare facilities. Alliant offers per-diem, short-term and long-term contracts, permanent placements, and travel opportunities to healthcare professionals throughout the United States. The company is headquartered in Bethesda, MD. For more information, please visit www.alliantstaffing.com.

Marvin Rabovsky, president of Alliant, commented, “This transaction was made possible through great effort from the Aleutian team. Aleutian’s expertise in our industry enabled us to move decisively during these unprecedented times. Their understanding of our business, and the ever-changing industry landscape allowed us to identify the right partner to achieve our strategic and personal goals. We are confident that our future with Nurses PRN will allow us to take what we’ve established to the next level, and we’re excited to partner with them.”

About Nurses PRN

Nurses PRN is a tech-enabled healthcare staffing company which employs RNs, LPNs, therapists, and technicians, among other healthcare professionals. Nurses PRN places healthcare professionals in work assignments at hospitals, skilled nursing facilities, and other sites of care across the United States. Nurses PRN is a portfolio company of Firmament, a New York-based private equity firm focused on investing in companies in the healthcare, logistics, wellness, and environmental sectors. Firmament acquired Nurses PRN in September 2021. Nurses PRN is headquartered in Appleton, WI. For more information, please visit www.prnhealthservices.com.