FirstService buys Soundcore-backed Roofing Corp of America

FirstService Corp has acquired Roofing Corp of America, an Atlanta, Georgia-based provider of commercial, industrial and residential roof replacements and repairs, new roof installation and ongoing preventative maintenance.

Under the terms of the deal, FirstService will acquire a significant controlling interest for a purchase price of $413 million, with Roofing Corp’s leadership team, including Randy Korach, CEO, retaining the balance of the equity and continuing to operate the business.

Roofing Corp was formed in 2020 by Soundcore Capital Partners. Today, the company operates from 16 regional branch locations across 11 US states and generates annual revenue of about $400 million.

Based in Toronto, FirstService is a provider of essential outsourced property services. The acquisition of Roofing Corp adds to the company’s capabilities in property repair, maintenance and restoration.

“Roofing Corp offers a unique opportunity to add a leading commercial roofing services enterprise with significant scale, strong leadership and a broad geographic footprint,” said Scott Patterson, CEO of FirstService, in a statement. “Roofing Corp shares many of the same attractive characteristics as our other businesses in terms of being an essential property service operating in a large, highly fragmented industry with significant growth potential. We see strong alignment with the team across Roofing Corp and are excited about working together to build the premier roofing contractor in North America.”

Soundcore Capital Partners is a New York-based private equity firm that specializes in buy-and-build investments in the North American lower mid-market. It focuses primarily on business and outsourced services, industrial services, specialty manufacturing and value-added distribution sectors.