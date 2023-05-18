Fivetran inks $125m from Vista Credit Partners

The funding will be used to accelerate enterprise growth, global go-to-market strategy and fuel platform innovation.

Vista Credit Partners has provided $125 million in financing to Fivetran, an Oakland, California-based provider of automated data movement solutions.

“Fivetran is an ideal partner for Vista Credit Partners as a founder-led, scaled and growing category leader providing mission-critical solutions to modern businesses,” said David Flannery, president at Vista Credit Partners in a statement. “We are pleased to provide non-dilutive credit solutions and operational support to George and the entire team as they continue to innovate and help more companies become data-driven.”

VCP is the credit-investing arm of Vista Equity Partners. As of December 31, 2022, VCP has grown to over $6.8 billion of assets under management. Since formation in 2013 and as of March 31, 2023, VCP has deployed over $10.4 billion.