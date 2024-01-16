Flexpoint Ford backs investment advisor Public Trust

Public Trust's existing management team continue to lead the business and, along with the company's founders, remain significant shareholders.

Flexpoint Ford has made an investment in Public Trust Advisors, an Denver-based investment advisor serving municipalities, school districts and other local government entities across the U.S.

Public Trust's existing management team continue to lead the business and, along with the company's founders, remain significant shareholders.

“We are thrilled to partner with Public Trust and contribute to their mission of strengthening local government finances. Public Trust’s goal of providing tailored investment solutions coupled with its exceptional service delivery is a true differentiator in the industry,” said Daniel Edelman, managing director at Flexpoint in a statement.

Piper Sandler & Co. acted as financial advisor to Public Trust and Brownstein acted as legal counsel in connection with the transaction. Paul Hastings acted as legal counsel to Flexpoint.

Public Trust Advisors was founded in 2011.

Based in Chicago and New York City, Flexpoint Ford invests in financial services and healthcare industries.