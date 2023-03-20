Flexpoint Ford makes structured investment in Nettwerk Music

The new capital was provided by Flexpoint Asset Opportunity Fund II

Beedie Capital and Vistara Growth, existing investors, also participated in the deal

Founded in 1984, Nettwerk identifies emerging artists and provides them with the resources needed to navigate the world of digital content production, distribution and promotion

Flexpoint Ford has made a structured investment in Nettwerk Music Group, a Vancouver-based artist development and music intellectual property brand builder. No financial details of the transaction were disclosed.

The new capital was provided by Flexpoint Asset Opportunity Fund II. Existing Canadian investors Beedie Capital and Vistara Growth also participated in the deal.

Founded in 1984, Nettwerk is an independent music label that partners with artists to elevate their careers by connecting them with music fans around the world. The company is focused on identifying emerging artists and providing them with the resources needed to navigate the complex world of digital content production, distribution and promotion.

“Nettwerk has been at the forefront of the evolution in the independent music sector building a compelling catalogue of music by offering white-glove services and growth opportunities to independent artists traditionally reserved for superstars,” said Mike Morris, managing director of Flexpoint, in a statement.

Flexpoint, based in Chicago, is a private equity firm that has about $7.8 billion of assets under management. The firm specializes in privately negotiated investments in the financial services and healthcare industries.

Vancouver-based Beedie Capital is the multi-strategy direct investment platform of Beedie, one of the largest private companies in Western Canada. Vistara Growth, also based in Vancouver, offers growth capital services to mid-later-stage technology companies across North America.

Artisan served as buyside financial advisor, and Latham & Watkins and Bennett Jones served as legal counsel to Flexpoint.