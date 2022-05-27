FMG Leading secures investment from Copley

Copley Equity Partners has made an investment in FMG Leading, an advisory firm. No financial terms were disclosed.

BOSTON & SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Copley Equity Partners, LLC (“Copley”), a private investment firm focused on lower middle-market companies with strong growth opportunities, today announced that it has made an investment in industry-leading advisory firm FMG Leading (“FMG”). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1984, FMG has been advising clients for three decades on building values-driven organizations. By accelerating leadership alignment, organizational performance and value creation, the firm has helped clients build the human capital capabilities required to deliver on strategy, accelerate growth, and mitigate risk. The investment by Copley will enable FMG to continue to invest in talent while accelerating its growth in industry verticals where talent is the differentiator. Copley brings a track record of assisting similar companies build out the functional areas necessary to scale a professional services business.

“FMG Leading built a sterling reputation by forging enduring partnerships with people-focused organizations, helping them meet bottom-line objectives by navigating the intersection of humanity and high performance,” said Dr. Matt Brubaker, CEO of FMG Leading. “Embarking on this next chapter with Copley Equity Partners will allow us to bring our expertise to the rapidly growing number of organizations that recognize the immediate and long-term imperative of strategic investment in their people.”

“Human capital strategy has been pushed to the forefront for investors and executive leaders in a rapidly evolving workforce. FMG Leading has decades of experience partnering with organizations and their leadership teams to navigate that evolution by accelerating strategic alignment, organizational performance, and value creation,” says Matthew DiFrancesco, a Senior Associate at Copley Equity Partners, who will join FMG’s Board of Directors. “We are thrilled to partner with the management team to accelerate the growth of the business as they do the same for the organizations with which they partner.”

About FMG Leading

FMG Leading is an advisory firm that helps clients build world-class, values-driven organizations by aligning human performance with business strategy. FMG’s team partners with investors and executive leaders across a range of industries, including private equity and healthcare, to build the human capital capabilities required to deliver on strategy, mitigate risk, and create industry-leading business results. Management, boards, and investors trust FMG Leading when the stakes are high, when clarity at the speed of change is critical, and when exceptional leadership matters most. www.fmgleading.com