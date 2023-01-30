Fondaction and BDC Capital invest in growth of OPTEL

OPTEL is a Quebec City-based provider of traceability solutions that enable companies to improve the efficiency and sustainability of supply chains.

Founded in 1989 by Louis Roy, OPTEL’s flagship traceability product is Optchain

The company has offices in Germany, Ireland, India, Brazil and the US

The deal’s proceeds will help OPTEL boost its commercialization activities and expand its digital traceability solutions to new sectors

Fondaction and BDC Capital have invested in OPTEL Group, a Quebec City-based provider of traceability solutions that enable companies to improve the efficiency and sustainability of supply chains. No financial terms were disclosed.

Founded in 1989 by Louis Roy, OPTEL’s flagship traceability product is Optchain, which captures and leverages data from value chain stakeholders to provide real-time visibility for improved supply chain performance, carbon footprint tracking and regulatory compliance. The company has offices in Germany, Ireland, India, Brazil and the US.

The deal’s proceeds will help OPTEL boost its commercialization activities and expand its digital traceability solutions to new sectors.

“Today, most serious organisations understand that there are no markets that are immune to nature and climate,” said Claire Bisson, associate investment manager at Fondaction, in a statement. “A comprehensive traceability tool like the Optchain platform allows them to stand out, meet new regulatory requirements and build their reputation, because trust is based primarily on transparency.”

“Research tells us that many SMEs want to reduce their environmental impact, but they don’t know where to start. OPTEL offers them turnkey solutions to track their product’s journey through the supply chain and its carbon footprint,” said Marie-Josée Tremblay, director, growth capital and business transfer, at BDC.

Fondaction is a Quebec labour-sponsored investment fund headquartered in Montreal. It has a total of C$3.25 billion in assets under management. BDC Capital is the private markets investment arm of Canadian bank BDC. It manages more than C$6 billion in assets.