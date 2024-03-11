Fonds de solidarité FTQ goes for minority stake in Pultrall

Fonds de solidarité FTQ partnered in the deal with EDC

Fonds de solidarité FTQ is a labor-sponsored provider of development and growth capital

The firm is based in Montreal

Fonds de solidarité FTQ has made a minority investment in Pultrall, a Thetford Mines, Quebec-based manufacturer of composite material parts using the pultrusion process.

No financial terms of the transaction were disclosed.

Fonds de solidarité FTQ partnered in the deal with Export Development Canada (EDC).

Pultrall employs nearly 200 people and primarily markets its products in Canada and the US. It plans to make several investments in equipment at the Thetford Mines plant to increase its production capacity, according to a release.

“We are very proud to become a partner of Pultrall, a manufacturing company that is a model of innovation in the sustainable construction sector, in addition to being a leading player in its community,” said Julie Morand, VP, private equity and impact investment – industries, Fonds de solidarité FTQ. “The Fonds continues its commitment to sustainable development through supporting Pultrall’s expertise and innovative methods that stand out in the sector.”

