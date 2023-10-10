Forbis joins THL as exec partner

In his new role, Forbis will support the firm’s efforts in identifying, sourcing, and growing investment opportunities across the bank technology sector.

Prior to joining THL, Forbis was executive vice president and chief technology officer at Jack Henry & Associates

Thomas H. Lee Partners invests in the middle market

Since 1974, THL has raised more than $34 billion of equity capital

Thomas H. Lee Partners has named Mark Forbis as executive partner. In his new role, Forbis will support the firm’s efforts in identifying, sourcing, and growing investment opportunities across the bank technology sector.

Prior to joining THL, Forbis was executive vice president and chief technology officer at Jack Henry & Associates.

“We are very pleased to welcome Mark to our team,” said Brian Radic, director at THL in a statement. “He brings deep expertise across the bank technology spectrum, including core systems, lending solutions, digital banking, and payments. Equally important, Mark’s strong track record as a technology leader, and his broad industry network, will be instrumental as we continue to pursue promising investments and add value to our portfolio companies in the financial technology and services vertical.”

To date, THL’s financial technology and services team has deployed $10.3 billion of fund and co-investment capital and partnered with 32 companies.

Thomas H. Lee Partners invests in the middle market. Since 1974, THL has raised more than $34 billion of equity capital.