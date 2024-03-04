Forecasting generative AI in 2024: ‘It’s more about actually leveraging it versus just playing with it’

The impact traditional and generative AI will have on private equity dealmaking is still a question in 2024.

Private equity dealmakers are always looking for advantages in deal sourcing and dealmaking. Traditional and generative AI are potential paths firms are exploring to improve speed and efficiency.

PE Hub spoke with a few characters in and around private equity about how generative AI and ChatGPT have progressed to this point, what advances they have made in the last several months and what impact they can have on private equity.

BlueFlame AI is a generative AI company for alternative asset managers. Its AI technology helps PE firms with everything from deal sourcing to value creation. CEO Raj Bakhru said there have been advancements in traditional AI and generative AI in the past six months.

Much of the content that PE firms receive during the deal process is usually on PowerPoint or market research reports. Bakhru said that its Large Language Model (LLM) can read through financial data, charts and graphics, and can make them searchable as part of the diligence process without relying on pure text.

“That’s a big unlock for private equity given how much of that content exists,” Bakhru said. “The models have gotten significantly better at being able to do data analysis type of work.” The data analysis eases processes like HR analysis and understanding the employee census file. That leans a lot towards the value creation side of PE.

Bakhru said AI is far more automatable and makes it faster to get through diligence inquiries because it lets users pull data points out. If a user wants to know information like gross revenue retention, they can ask the AI that question and find it scrubbing through thousands of files. “Once I eventually find it, it turns that from a two-hour question to a two-and-a-half minute question,” he added.

Keeping the conversation going

West Monroe is keeping track of generative AI as well. The Chicago-based business and technology firm advises private equity clients, and from what it’s seen, there’s only certain aspects where generative AI can really be a significant part of the work.

As PE Hub covered in June, traditional AI involves tasks such as web scraping or data processing. Generative AI’s process requires building a learning model to produce original content such as music, art or words.

Managing partner Cory Chaplin told PE Hub the firm is taking a crawl, walk, run approach when it comes to adapting to AI. “We are applying it to use cases,” Chaplain said. “We’re starting to apply it on deal teams too.”

Technology is moving fast. New and established vendors like Microsoft and Salesforce are introducing new functionality to generative AI on a regular basis. Keith Campbell, West Monroe’s global lead of mergers and acquisitions, said what he’s seen so far out of the gates from his firm’s private equity clients is a focus on specific services where generative AI can be applied like legal or marketing. “From what I’ve observed, legal is the number one area they’re starting from,” he said, “because it’s effectively low hanging fruit.”

The future of Gen AI

The future of generative AI will be about how firms implement the technology, said Bakhru. “It’s more about actually leveraging it versus just playing with it,” he added. Last year was notable for starting a long conversation about ChatGPT and generative AI. But 2024 will be about PE firms actually applying it in a useful way.

Chaplin said generative AI is really strong at small text-related tasks like drafting emails, but less so on the data investigation that is so vital to private equity. But it is a door opener and conversation starter for the PE community to understand machine learning.

It certainly isn’t a magic bullet, though. “Generative AI will solve five percent of what people are asking it to do,” Chaplin added. “The other 95 percent is standard data such as data analysis, deeper analytics and machine learning.”

Though generative AI is an interesting discussion, the bottom line what matters. Top quartile returns will always prevail over any other factors. Campbell said the juice could eventually be worth the squeeze for PE firms. Having the latest technological advances can help firms find and retain new and top talent. Generative AI can also help firms do their job more effectively and efficiently.

Campbell said quantitative analysis will be a key separating factor. “What’s going to generate top returns is the performance of their portfolio companies and doing things differently around quant [analysis],” he added.