Fort Point-backed SIG buys akaCRM

SIG is a provider of IT services to higher education institutions.

CriticalPoint Partners advised Strata Information Group

Based in Boston, Fort Point invests in lower middle market, business services companies

Strata Information Group, a portfolio company of Fort Point Capital, has acquired akaCRM, a provider of advisory, implementation and managed support services for Salesforce and Conga in the higher education, K-12 and non-profit end markets. No financial terms were disclosed.

Christina Pai, a partner at Fort Point Capital said in a statement, “Both companies’ shared commitment to the higher education space as well as providing best in class service to their customers made this transaction a natural fit. We are excited to work with Brent and his team to expand our service offerings and customer base.”

Based in Boston, Fort Point invests in lower middle market, business services companies.