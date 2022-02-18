Novacap-backed FortNine acquires Defender Industries

FortNine has partnered with Novacap to acquire Defender Industries, a Waterford, Connecticut-based provider of marine supplies, inflatable boats and outboard motors. No financial terms were disclosed. FortNine, a Montreal-based e-commerce platform for motorcycle, dirt bike, motocross, ATV and snowmobile gear parts and accessories, was acquired by Novacap in 2020.

MONTREAL, Feb. 17, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ – FortNine (www.fortnine.com), Canada’s leading e-commerce platform for motorbikes, dirt bikes, ATVs, snowmobiles and other powersports equipment, accessories, and parts, announced today in partnership with Novacap the acquisition of Defender Industries Inc. (www.defender.com).

Based in Waterford, CT., Defender is a family-owned company, with a mission to make boating accessible to more people and disrupt the marine supply industry. Defender is an authorized dealer for 85,000 products from every major marine manufacturer. Under the leadership of Mr. Stephan Lance, Defender has grown to become the largest independent marine supply firm in the U.S.

FortNine believes that Defender is an excellent platform on which to bring a complementary line of business to its powersports community.

“FortNine and Defender share a passion for serving sports enthusiasts: we both have a very loyal customer base who trust our knowledge and experience to outfit them with the equipment they need,” says Amin Sawaf, founder, and president of FortNine. “It is truly a privilege to acquire a company with such a stellar reputation and we look forward to bringing our unique go-to-market expertise to the marine industry.”

“The Lance family has been honoured to serve our customers since 1938, and in FortNine, we believe that we have found the perfect match in our shared values,” explains Stephan Lance, President of Defender. “We are a marine outfitter staffed by passionate boaters that enable us deliver on our mission of great customer service. We are proud to unite with FortNine’s team of enthusiasts to drive Defender into its next stage of expansion.”

“This first add-on acquisition for FortNine is in line with our ambition to expand the expertise and business model across verticals,” adds Antoine Casimir, Principal at Novacap. Today, we are executing on our strategy to build an e-commerce powerhouse for sports enthusiasts.”

About FortNine

FortNine www.fortnine.com provides Canadian riders with the gear they need.

FortNine is a leading online store providing Canadian riders with an extensive selection of Motorcycle Helmets, Rider Apparel, Tires, Parts, Dirt Bike Gear, Snowmobile Clothing and ATV Accessories. FortNine focuses on providing excellent customer service with their knowledgeable and experienced staff and by keeping a very large selection of products in stock which allows it to ship direct to customers with the least delay.