Fortrea to sell endpoint clinical and patience access businesses to Arsenal

The deal is expected to close the second quarter of 2024.

Sam Osman, president of enabling services at Fortrea will serve as the CEO of these businesses with Arsenal

Based in Durham, North Carolina, Fortrea is a provider of CRO services

Arsenal invests in industrial growth and healthcare companies

Arsenal Capital Partners has agreed to acquire Fortrea’s enabling services segment, namely its endpoint clinical and patience access businesses. No financial terms were disclosed.

The deal is expected to close the second quarter of 2024.

Sam Osman, president of enabling services at Fortrea will serve as the CEO of these businesses with Arsenal.

“Endpoint and Fortrea Patient Access have a proud, decades-long track record of market leadership in supporting clinical research and commercialization of innovative therapies. Arsenal takes pride in building organizations that meaningfully improve healthcare. We are excited to partner with management and employees to accelerate the growth of these two businesses,” said Gene Gorbach, an investment partner of Arsenal in a statement.

Endpoint is a provider of randomization and trial supply management solutions to biopharmaceutical and CRO customers.

Fortrea Patient Access is a provider of patient support and product access solutions, serving the biopharmaceutical industry.

Based in Durham, North Carolina, Fortrea is a provider of CRO services.

Arsenal invests in industrial growth and healthcare companies.