Foundation Investment Partners snaps up Spartan Tool Supply

Foundation Investment Partners has acquired Spartan Tool Supply, a Columbus, Ohio-based distributor of industrial power tools and equipment. No financial terms were disclosed.

“We are thrilled to welcome Spartan Tool Supply into the Foundation Investment Partners family,” said David Wood, a managing member of Foundation Investment Partners in a statement. “Spartan’s reputation for providing leading industrial brands and stocking unique, hard-to-find consumables and accessories align perfectly with our dedication to delivering exceptional value to our customers.”

FIP invests in niche manufacturers, high value-added distributors, outsourced business service providers, and niche software developers with EBITDA levels of $1 million to $10 million. FIP specializes in acquiring small businesses.