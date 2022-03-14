Fourshore buys Buske Logistics

Fourshore Partners has acquired Buske Logistics, a provider of critical contract logistics services. No financial terms were disclosed. Akerman LLP served as legal counsel to Fourshore Partners on the deal.

PRESS RELEASE

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fourshore Partners (Fourshore) announced today its acquisition of Buske Logistics (“Buske” or “Company”), a premier provider of critical contract logistics services with expertise in the packaging, food & beverage, and automotive industries.

Buske Logistics prides itself in being committed to offering its customers the kind of personal attention that results in quick answers, superior value, cutting edge technology, and the most reliable performance in the industry.

“We are excited to partner with Fourshore for the next stage of our growth,” said Nick Heinz, Chief Executive Officer of Buske.

“An opportunity to partner with one of the best and deepest management teams we’ve come across in an industry we understand well doesn’t come across often,” Pedro Freyre, Partner at Fourshore, said. “Fourshore’s and management’s vision for the future of Buske aligned perfectly from the start.”

The transaction was led by Jose Costa, Pedro Freyre, Nate Barbera, and Milos Milosevic at Fourshore Partners. Akerman LLP served as legal counsel to Fourshore Partners. Holland & Knight LLP and Stephens Inc. served as advisors to the seller.

About Buske Logistics

Buske is a global logistics company serving customers in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Its Third-Party Logistics (3PL) capabilities provide a complete supply chain solution for customers across industries. The Company operates over 4.5 million square feet of warehouse space, across more than 20 locations in the U.S. and in Canada.

http://www.buske.com/

About Fourshore Partners

Fourshore Partners is a Miami-based private equity firm that focuses on lower middle market buyouts in the U.S. and Caribbean. Fourshore targets companies generating between $2m and $15m of EBITDA with enterprise values between $10m and $75m.