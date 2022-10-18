Francisco invests in B2C marketing and customer experience firm Acoustic

SVB Securities served as financial advisor to Acoustic on the transaction

Francisco Partners has made an investment in Acoustic, an Atlanta-based marketing and customer experience provider for B2C brands. Acoustic’s existing investor Centerbridge Partners will remain the primary equity holder. No financial terms were disclosed.

“Brands and marketers are looking for more effective ways to continuously improve the overall consumer experience while simultaneously maximizing the performance and ROI on their marketing investment,” said Peter Gingold, a managing director at Francisco Partners, in a statement. “Acoustic’s unified marketing and experience platform uniquely positions the company to emerge as a next-generation leader within the $344.8 billion MarTech industry. We’re excited to join Centerbridge Partners and the Acoustic team to accelerate this vision and the delivery of innovative solutions to create exceptional, personalized customer experiences across several key industry verticals including retail, financial services, insurance, tech and telecom, travel and hospitality, and more.”

SVB Securities served as financial advisor to Acoustic while Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP acted as legal advisor. Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP acted as legal advisor to Francisco Partners.

Since its launch over 20 years ago, Francisco Partners has invested in over 400 technology companies, making it one of the most active and longstanding investors in the technology industry. Francisco has about $45 billion in capital raised to date.

Centerbridge was founded in 2005 and as of August 31, 2022 has approximately $34 billion in capital under management with offices in New York and London.