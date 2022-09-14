Francisco Partners adds two managing directors to team

Also, the tech-focused investment firm has named Brian Elrod as director of tax and Tulsi Byrne as director and ESG head.

Francisco Partners has hired Erin Blake as managing director, legal M&A and Jason Warner as managing director and head of data science. Also, the tech-focused investment firm has named Brian Elrod as director of tax and Tulsi Byrne as director and ESG head.

Previously, Blake was a partner at the M&A group at Kirkland & Ellis based in San Francisco. She has a law degree from Georgetown University and an undergraduate degree from Penn State.

Most recently, Warner was a principal of data science at Blackstone and prior to that, an analyst at J.P. Morgan. He has a undergraduate degree from Cornell.

Prior to joining the firm, Elrod was a partner at Deloitte’s M&A tax group. He has a law degree from Seattle University and an undergraduate degree from the University of Washington Foster School of Business.

And, Byrne was previously head of ESG for fixed income, private credit and private equity at Nuveen. She also worked at the United Nations Global Compact and at UBS. She has a master’s degree from The New School and an undergraduate degree from Mount Holyoke.

On these new appointments, Dipanjan “DJ” Deb, co-founder and CEO of Francisco Partners said in a statement, “We’re excited to bring on board these exceptional individuals into our firm as we continue to invest in talent and expand our capabilities.”

Since its launch over 20 years ago, Francisco Partners has invested in over 400 technology companies. The firm has raised about $45 billion in capital to date.