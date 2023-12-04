Francisco Partners backs merger of sheet music publisher Hal Leonard and music apps creator Muse Group

Hal Leonard’s licensed arrangements include scores from Taylor Swift and The Beatles to John Williams and Disney soundtracks.

The joint business now includes a content library of over 5.5 million scores, tabs, books, video courses, backing tracks, and presets

Hal Leonard was advised by Lincoln International and JEGI CLARITY as its financial advisors

Francisco Partners targets technology and technology-enabled businesses

Francisco Partners is investing in the merger of Hal Leonard, a Milwaukee-based sheet music publisher and music-learning provider, and Muse Group, a San Francisco-based creator of music playing, recording and composing apps. No financial terms were disclosed.

Hal Leonard’s licensed arrangements include scores from Taylor Swift and The Beatles to John Williams and Disney soundtracks. The joint business now includes a content library of over 5.5 million scores, tabs, books, video courses, backing tracks, and presets.

“We are excited to partner with Muse Group and Hal Leonard to help enable their combination and usher in the joint company’s next stage of growth,” said Matt Spetzler, a partner & co-head of Europe at Francisco Partners in a statement. “The combined business will offer its customers unparalleled content and technology focused on music learning across digital, print, and educational channels,”

While Hal Leonard will join Muse Group, both companies will retain their respective headquarters in the U.S. and Cyprus, respectively.

Hal Leonard was advised by Lincoln International and JEGI CLARITY as its financial advisors, and O’Melveny & Myers LLP as its legal advisor. Muse Group was advised by Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo, P.C. as its legal advisor. Francisco Partners was advised by Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP as its legal advisor.

Francisco Partners targets technology and technology-enabled businesses. Since its launch nearly 25 years ago, Francisco Partners has approximately $45 billion in capital raised to date.