Francisco Partners invests in GreenSlate, VSS exits and reinvests in company

Francisco Partners invests in technology and tech-enabled services businesses

Francisco Partners has invested in GreenSlate, a provider of payroll, production accounting, tax incentives and health benefits for the entertainment industry. Also, VSS Capital Partners has exited and re-invested in GreenSlate alongside Franciso Partners and GreenSlate’s management team.

GreenSlate was founded in 2004.

John Finn serves as founder and CEO of GreenSlate.

“We are thrilled to partner with John and GreenSlate on the next phase of the company’s growth journey,” said Ashley Evans, a partner at Francisco Partners, in a statement. “John and his team have done an exceptional job building a market-leading platform in the entertainment industry and their roadmap for future innovation is especially exciting.”

American Discovery Capital served as financial advisor to GreenSlate and Ropes & Gray LLP served as legal advisor. Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP served as legal adviser to Francisco Partners.

VSS first invested in GreenSlate in 2018.

Based in New York, VSS invests in the healthcare, education, and business services industries. VSS manages $4 billion in aggregate committed capital across 8 funds.

Based in San Francisco, Francisco Partners invests in technology and tech-enabled services businesses. The private equity firm has raised approximately $45 billion in capital to date.

Correction: The previous headline and news report have been updated to reflect the full nature of the transactions.