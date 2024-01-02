Franklin Templeton scoops up Putnam Investments

The seller was Great-West Lifeco Inc.

Franklin Templeton has acquired Putnam Investments, a Boston-based investment management firm. No financial terms were disclosed.

The seller was Great-West Lifeco Inc.

According to the terms of the deal, Great-West becomes a long-term shareholder in Franklin Templeton.

“With complementary capabilities and a track record of strong investment performance, Putnam expands our ability to offer more choice to more clients,” said Jenny Johnson, president and CEO of Franklin Templeton in a statement. “The addition of Putnam accelerates our growth in the retirement sector by increasing our defined contribution AUM and expands our insurance assets, further strengthening our presence in these key market segments to better serve all our clients.”

Founded in 1937, Putnam has about $142 billion in assets under management as of November 30, 2023.

Based in California, Franklin Templeton is an investment firm that has over $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of November 30, 2023.