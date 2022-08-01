Frazier taps DuRoss as senior advisor for growth buyout team

In her new role, DuRoss will help the firm build and execute investment strategies to serve the growing pharmaceutical and life sciences markets.

Frazier Healthcare Partners, a healthcare-focused private equity firm, has named Amy DuRoss as a senior advisor for its growth buyout team.

In her new role, DuRoss will help the firm build and execute investment strategies to serve the growing pharmaceutical and life sciences markets. This position will be complementary to DuRoss’ new role as president of cell and gene therapies for CSafe Global, a Frazier portfolio company.

On the appointment, Ben Magnano, Frazier Managing Partner, said: “We are thrilled that Amy has chosen to join Frazier as the firm continues to make investments in the pharma services sector, particularly in support of the development and commercialization of advanced therapies. Her experience as an entrepreneur and innovator in the sector will make her an outstanding addition to our team.”

Prior to joining Frazier and CSafe Global, she was the co-founder and CEO of Vineti, an enterprise software platform digitizing the unique chain of identity and chain of custody requirements for CGT products. Vineti was incubated at GE Ventures, where DuRoss served as a managing director focused on equity investing and new business creation prior to co-founding Vineti. Before GE Ventures, DuRoss was chief business officer at Navigenics. And, prior to Navigenics, she was the co-founder, co-author, and executive director of California’s $3 billion stem cell research ballot initiative, which led to the launch of the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine.

Founded in 1991, Frazier Healthcare Partners has raised over $7 billion in total capital.