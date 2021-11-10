Frontenac recaps RCG

Frontenac has recapitalized RCG Global Services, a provider of product engineering, advanced analytics, and cloud services to Fortune 1000 enterprises. No financial terms were disclosed.

Frontenac has completed a majority recapitalization of RCG Global Services (“RCG” or the “Company”), a global digital transformation consultancy providing product engineering, advanced analytics, and cloud services to Fortune 1000 enterprises. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

RCG combines digital strategy consulting with modern engineering expertise to build innovative, digital solutions for complex business initiatives at blue-chip enterprises in the financial and insurance services, consumer services, and healthcare verticals. The Company’s global presence includes six offices throughout the US as well as development centers in the Philippines and India.

“RCG is experiencing rapid growth and the partnership with Frontenac is the next step in the Company’s quest to build a global digital consulting powerhouse. The Frontenac team is an experienced group of investors who believe in RCG. They are committed to helping RCG grow and improve its digital consulting service offerings and capabilities for the Fortune 1000 marketplace. Frontenac brings extensive industry experience and I look forward to working with them to capitalize on organic and inorganic growth opportunities.”

About RCG Global Services®

RCG is a global provider of digital transformation consulting services, combining digital strategy and modern cloud and data technologies to deliver measurable business outcomes for customer engagement, workforce enablement, and operations optimization. RCG helps customers ignite transformational thinking and unlock new value throughout their journey to achieve their digital ambitions. RCG serves Fortune 1000 enterprise clients across a range of markets, with special emphasis on the consumer, financial services & insurance, and healthcare industries. RCG is based in Iselin, New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States, and offshore delivery centers in the Philippines and India. For more information, please visit rcgglobalservices.com.