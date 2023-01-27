Frontenac sells tech services company Excellarate to PE-backed Encora

Canaccord Genuity was financial advisor to Excellarate and DLA Piper LLP served as legal counsel

Frontenac has sold Wayne, Pennsylvania-based Excellarate, a provider of global technology services and solutions, to Encora. No financial terms were disclosed.

Scottsdale, Arizona-based Encora is a next-gen product engineering services provider.

“Frontenac is proud to have collaborated with Nick Sharma, the Excellarate team and our CEO1ST Partner, Aziz Virani, to support the company’s exceptional growth over the last three years,” said Joe Rondinelli, managing director of Frontenac, in a statement. “During our partnership, we executed a strategic plan to deepen our healthtech and fintech centers of excellence, expanded our product engineering capabilities and solutions, and added depth to our management team. Excellarate is well-positioned for continued growth in this dynamic market and we look forward to following Excellarate’s progress and accomplishments in the future under new ownership and leadership from Encora.”

Canaccord Genuity was financial advisor to Excellarate and DLA Piper LLP served as legal counsel.

Based in Chicago, Frontenac invests in lower middle market companies in the consumer, industrial, and services industries.

Encora is backed by Advent International and Warburg Pincus.