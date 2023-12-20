FrontWell Capital expands credit facility for Mara Technologies

Mara is a subsidiary of the Invotek Group, a provider of electronics manufacturing services based in Markham, Ontario.

The facility will be used by Mara to refinance its existing debt

It will also provide additional working capital liquidity to support Mara’s growth and its expansion into the US

Headquartered in Toronto, FrontWell Capital Partners provides senior debt financing to mid-market companies in the US and Canada

FrontWell Capital Partners has increased its secured credit facility with Mara Technologies, a manufacturer of electronic boards and assemblies, to C$45 million.

Mara is a subsidiary of the Invotek Group, a provider of electronics manufacturing services based in Markham, Ontario. Mara’s products are geared to infrastructure, broadband communications and power management systems.

The facility, comprised of a revolver and a term loan, will be used by Mara to refinance its existing debt. It will also provide additional working capital liquidity to support Mara’s growth and its expansion into the US.

Mara is in the process of launching a new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Holly, Michigan to accommodate a new contract with one of its existing customers and to add capacity in the US for the battery power management market.

“We are pleased to expand our facility with Mara to enable the company to benefit from the significant growth opportunities it is seeing,” said Patrick Dalton, CEO of FrontWell Capital Partners, in a statement.

Headquartered in Toronto, FrontWell provides senior debt financing to mid-market companies in the US and Canada.