FrontWell provides financing to manufacturer Mara

Mara, a Markham, Ontario-based maker of electronic boards and assemblies focused in infrastructure, broadband communications and power management systems, has secured a C$25 million credit facility from FrontWell Capital Partners.

Mara is a subsidiary of the Invotek Group, a provider of electronics manufacturing services.

The facility will be used by Mara to refinance its existing debt and provide additional working capital liquidity to support the company’s growth and U.S. expansion.

Mara is in the process of launching a new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Holly, Michigan.

“We are pleased to partner with Mara to provide a tailored financing solution that will enable the company to capitalize on significant growth opportunities,” said Patrick Dalton, CEO of FrontWell, in a statement. “This transaction is a testament to the strength of the FrontWell brand in a competitive lending environment, and I am proud of our team’s hard work to deliver a creative, cross-border structure that addresses the unique capital needs of a company as innovative and promising as Mara.”

Frontwell is a Toronto-based private credit firm.