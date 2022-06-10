FSN-backed OptiGroup agrees to purchase MaskeGruppen

FSN Capital VI closed its acquisition of OptiGroup in March

“The combination of MaskeGruppen and OptiGroup will create a leading player in the Norwegian distribution market with a financial and commercial base,” said Per Gundersen, CEO of MaskeGruppen

The goal for MaskeGruppen an IPO within 3-4 years

OptiGroup, backed by FSN Capital, has agreed to purchase 100% of the shares of MaskeGruppen from Maske Holding. The acquisition is expected to be completed in the coming months.

OptiGroup is a European distribution group headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden. OptiGroup companies support B2B customers primarily within cleaning & facilities management, hotel & restaurant supplies, healthcare, manufacturing, and paper & business supplies.

MaskeGruppen is a full-service distributor of facility supplies, healthcare products and industrial packaging to the private and public sector in Norway. The acquisition of MaskeGruppen is in line with OptiGroup’s strategy to develop its portfolio towards leading positions in attractive market segments.

Sören Gaardboe, President and CEO of OptiGroup said of the deal “We are on an exciting growth journey and this transaction is a great example of how we together with our new majority shareholder FSN Capital have the capacity to conduct larger and strategic add-on acquisitions in our core business areas.”

Established in 1999, FSN Capital Partners is a leading Northern European private equity firm and investment advisor to the FSN Capital Funds, with €4 billion under management. FSN Capital Funds make control investments in growth-oriented Northern European companies, to support further growth and to transform companies into more sustainable, competitive, international, and profitable entities.