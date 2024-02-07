FTV Capital-backed Security Compass buys Kontra from ThriveDX

Based in Toronto, Security Compass is a provider of enterprise DevSecOps software solutions to ensure secure application development and risk management.

Kontra is an application security training software provider

Based in Miami, ThriveDX is a cybersecurity training and workforce development business

FTV Capital made a growth equity investment in Security Compass in 2020

Security Compass, a portfolio company of FTV Capital, has acquired Kontra, an application security training software provider.

The seller was ThriveDX, a Miami-based cybersecurity training and workforce development business. No financial details of the transaction were disclosed.

Based in Toronto, Security Compass is a provider of enterprise DevSecOps software solutions to ensure secure application development and risk management.

“The acquisition of Kontra marks a significant milestone in our journey towards creating a world where we can trust technology. Kontra’s unique approach to application security training, combined with our existing solutions, greatly enhances our ability to deliver comprehensive and engaging application security training. This acquisition is aligned with our focus on relevant application security training for developers. It enriches our portfolio of just-in-time, contextual training, and our secure software practitioner suites, co-branded with ISC2,” said Rohit Sethi, CEO of Security Compass, in a statement.

FTV Capital made a growth equity investment in Security Compass in 2020.

FTV is a growth equity firm with offices in San Francisco, New York, Connecticut and London.