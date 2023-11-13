GA doubles down on Joe & the Juice; Orangewood among PE firms betting on franchises

Good morning, Hubsters. MK Flynn here with the Wire.

Today, we’re focusing on the consumer and retail sectors and exploring several private equity strategies.

A deal announced today that caught both PE Hub and PE Hub Europe’s attention is General Atlantic’s upping its stake in Joe & the Juice. We’ll take a quick look at that deal.

The franchise business model is gaining momentum, and private equity firms are going along for the ride. We’ll take a Deep Dive.

And tomorrow, I'll be talking with BC Partners' Michael Chang about the growth of PetSmart since BC bought the pet retailer for $8.7 billion in a take-private deal back in 2015.

Cup of Joe

General Atlantic announced today that it is increasing its investment in Copenhangen-based Joe & the Juice, Irien Joseph reports. GA is buying the majority stake from Valedo Partners. With the deal, Valedo will fully exit its investment.

Joe & the Juice plans to focus on continued international expansion in key markets, particularly in the US, where it now has around 70 stores, up from less than five at the time of GA’s initial investment, according to a release. It sees growth opportunities in additional international markets, including the UK and Europe, Middle East, Asia and Latin America.

GA’s investment will also be used to reduce debt on the company’s balance sheets, the release said.

“Joe & the Juice reflects broader secular trends of convenience and healthy living, while also possessing a brand which resonates with customers in multiple markets,” said Melis Kahya Akar, managing director and head of consumer for EMEA at GA. “We see further runway to double down on our commitment and unlock the business’ full potential.”

GA initially made a strategic minority investment in Joe & the Juice back in 2016. Since GA’s initial investment, Joe & the Juice has achieved global scale and strong performance, growing revenue profitably by more than 4x and doubling its store footprint, the release said.

Joe & the Juice has more than 360 stores globally, up from 175 in 2016.

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023, subject to regulatory approvals.

Valedo invested in Joe & the Juice in 2013. Joe & the Juice’s revenues grew by over 15x from more than DKr150 million ($21.5 million; €20 million) to around DKr2.3 billion during Valedo’s investment period.

Family-owned and founder-led

The franchise business model is in style, writes Rafael Canton. According to the International Franchise Association, the total output of franchised businesses will increase by 4.2 percent from $825.4 billion in 2022 to $860.1 billion in 2023.

PE Hub has reported on a slew of private equity-backed franchise deals over the last few months. To find out what’s driving the activity, Rafael spoke with some of the dealmakers involved.

New York-based private equity firm Orangewood Partners has been deep in the franchise PE pursuit. The firm currently owns and operates more than 275 units for Mexican-inspired QSR brand Taco Bell and has more than 50 stands in development phase for coffee drive-thru chain 7 Brew. Orangewood sees franchises as a significant space of opportunity.

“Many franchise businesses are family-owned and still founder-led, and are within industries that we believe have good long-term tailwinds but are very fragmented,” Alan Goldfarb, founder and managing partner at Orangewood Partners, told PE Hub.

In February, Orangewood announced its exit from ABTB, a Taco Bell franchisee based in Louisville, Kentucky. Since the company’s formation as a partnership between Orangewood and quick service restaurant owner Southpaw in 2018, ABTB’s EBITDA was doubled. The company began by acquiring 24 Taco Bell stores, before adding eight more in 2019 and completing seven ground-up developments.

Earlier in November 2021, Orangewood acquired Pacific Bells, which is one of the largest Taco Bell franchisees in the country with more than 250 restaurants in nine states – Alabama, Arkansas, California, Mississippi, Ohio, Oregon, Tennessee, Washington and Wisconsin.

Paul Woody – a counsel for law firm Greensfelder who works on M&A deals involving PE firms acquiring franchisors and franchisees – said there are some key reasons why PE firms are attracted to franchise deals.

From both sides, the franchisor-franchisee relationship is important to maintain. Most franchise relationships are set out where the franchisee keeps the vast majority of the gross revenue, but they pay a royalty fee for the franchise and for the right to use the brand and the brand system, and the right to operate under the brand with trademarks and to sell the product that the brand has created.

“That predictable stream of revenue is very attractive to lenders,” Woody said. “PE firms in a lot of cases are able to securitize the future royalties, which they can often do for lower interest rates.”

For more PE-backed franchise deals, read Rafael's story.

