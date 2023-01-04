Gamut Capital promotes Powell and Shanahan to partner

Also, the New York-based middle-market private equity firm has upped Ryan Brady and Brian Gramolini to principal.

Gamut Capital Management LP has promoted Sam Powell and James Shanahan to Partner. Also, the New York-based middle-market private equity firm has upped Ryan Brady and Brian Gramolini to principal.

“It is with great pleasure that we recognize our newest Partners and Principals, each of whom have already demonstrated strong leadership within our firm and have made meaningful contributions to our business and culture,” said Stan Parker, founding partner of Gamut, in a statement.

Powell joined Gamut in 2019. He is a former principal at Silver Lake Partners.

Shanahan joined Gamut in 2016. He is an ex-senior associate at KPS Capital Partners.

Brady came on board in 2019. Prior to Gamut, Brady served as an analyst at Credit Suisse.

Gramolini joined Gamut in 2020. Prior to Gamut, Gramolini began his career at Citigroup as an analyst.

Gamut Capital is managing in excess of $2 billion in assets. Gamut was founded in 2015.