Garnett Station builds regional restaurant brand platform; LPs push back on NAV loan distributions

Today we have news that Garnett Station Partners added-on Fiesta Restaurant Group to its Authentic Restaurant Brands.

We also discuss the growing awareness and, in some cases, concern among LPs about use of fund financing strategies as a way to deliver distributions.

Fortress foods

As we here in the US get ready to feast on turkey, stuffing and other starch-heavy dishes, we’ll leave you with some food-laden M&A.

Garnett Station Partners, formed in 2013, is building out a branded restaurant platform, developing regional chains taking bigger chunks of market share.

The firm’s platform, launched in 2021 and called Authentic Restaurant Brands, in October added-on Fiesta Restaurant Group for $225 million. Fiesta is the parent company of Miami’s Pollo Tropical restaurant chain.

Fiesta is the fourth brand on the Authentic platform, along with P.J. Whelihan’s Pub & Restaurant, based in the greater Delaware Valley; Houston’s Mambo Seafood; and Primanti Bros Restaurant & Bar, a beloved Pittsburgh institution famous for its giant sandwiches stuffed with coleslaw and french fries. (Hit it up if you’re in the Strip District!)

Garnett, which closed its most recent Fund IV around January on $850 million, is pursuing the strategy at a time when interest in consumer and retail is down among PE firms.

PE Hub reporter Rafael Canton spoke with Garnett co-founders and managing partners Matt Perelman and Alex Sloane about the platform and its appetite for M&A.

“The thesis that we developed for ARB is to buy what we call regional ‘fortress’ food and beverage brands – brands that are part of the local culture of a community, and have very powerful brand metrics and brand scores,” Sloane said.

Consumer loyalty is a key. “These brands have some of the highest sales per unit across the restaurant industry, industry-leading margins and track records of strong performance over long periods of time, even in recessions, and are resilient where you don’t have the threat of fad risk, or going in and out of style.”

The firm is looking for targets with 20 percent margins, positive same-store sales and attractive, sub three-year paybacks on returns for new builds.

“We have a couple of brands that we hope to acquire in 2024 and 2025,” Perelman said. “The larger, more diversified stream of cash flows across several different brands and geographies along with the enhanced professionalization and technology of these businesses should result in an expanded exit multiple versus what we created the platform for.”

Debt

As part of my routine chats with LPs, one subject has been coming up a lot lately, and that is about exits, or the lack thereof. Many LPs are grumbling about the slowdown in distributions and how it is impacting their ability to put out new money.

As liquidity from PE portfolios has dried up, GPs are considering various options for ways to deliver proceeds to existing LPs (not to mention for future M&A activity or even for emergency support for challenged port cos).

But many LPs I’ve spoken to recently are not fans of a GP taking on fund-level leverage as a way to distribute to LPs. Taking on additional debt to bulk up a DPI rate, in most cases just to make that metric more attractive to potential LPs in a future fundraising, is not looked on favorably by many LPs.

One LP said they call late-stage NAV loans, “fake DPI,” while another terms it “synthetic DPI.” GPs taking on NAV loans to distribute proceeds to LPs aren’t getting credit for it in track record analyses, one of the LPs said. Exacerbating this is that in some cases the distributions are recallable, meaning they boost a DPI number but the LP can’t actually use the proceeds.

Allen Waldrop, director of private equity at the $77.7 billion Alaska Permanent Fund, told PEI recently a recallable distribution “doesn’t really count as a distribution” if an institution’s accounting rules mean the capital must be held back against unfunded commitments.

“I don’t think it makes any sense to borrow money to send distributions back to your LPs,” Waldrop says. Recallable capital could “wreak havoc” when it comes to performance metrics, he adds.

“The GP will say our [distributed to paid-in] is 0.5x, and you’ll [say], well, we’re not showing any distributions from you. We showed it as a net against a contribution because it’s recallable. I think there are issues to sort through there.”

Read more here on Buyouts.