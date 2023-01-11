Garnett Station Partners recaps express car wash chain Flagstop

Jamie Nestor is CEO of Flagstop

Garnett Station Partners was founded in 2013 by Matt Perelman and Alex Sloane

The private firm manages $1.85 billion of assets

Garnett Station Partners has recapitalized Richmond, Virginia-based Flagstop Car Wash, an express car wash chain. No financial terms were disclosed.

Flagstop was founded in 1981. Jamie Nestor serves as CEO.

“Jamie, Craig and Derek are pioneers in the car wash industry. They have built an extraordinary team and beloved brand, and we are really excited to partner together to further accelerate growth in Richmond and beyond,” said Alex Sloane, co-founder and managing partner at Garnett Station in a statement.

Garnett Station Partners was founded in 2013 by Matt Perelman and Alex Sloane. The firm manages $1.85 billion of assets. Core sectors include food & beverage, health & wellness, automotive, consumer and business services.