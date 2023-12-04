Garnett Station Partners recruits Battier as senior advisor

In this role, Battier will work with Garnett Station’s portfolio companies to optimize organizational design and integrate data-based decision making to improve operations.

Shane Battier has joined Garnett Station Partners as a senior advisor.

In this role, Battier will work with Garnett Station’s portfolio companies to optimize organizational design and integrate data-based decision making to improve operations.

From 2017 to 2021, Battier was vice president of analytics and basketball development for the Miami Heat. In 2008, Battier founded the Battier Take Charge Foundation alongside his wife Heidi, which provides resources for furthering the education of underserved youth.

“We are thrilled to have Shane join Garnett Station following a tremendous year of growth for our team and portfolio,” said Alex Sloane, co-founder and managing partner of Garnett Station in a statement. “Shane’s expertise in implementing data analytics and enhancing organization structure to achieve actionable results will be critical in the continued success of our brands. We look forward to having him work with the leadership teams across our portfolio.”

Based in New York City, Garnett Station Partners currently manages over $2.2 billion of assets. The firm was founded in 2013 by Matt Perelman and Alex Sloane.