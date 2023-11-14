Garnett Station Partners rolls out residential and commercial services platform FirstRidge

Based in New York, Garnett Station Partners was founded in 2013 by Matt Perelman and Alex Sloane

The firm manages over $2 billion of assets

Garnett Station Partners has launched FirstRidge Service Partners, a residential and commercial services platform.

Abe Hidary will serve as CEO of FirstRidge.

“We are incredibly excited about the platform opportunity in residential and commercial services and, in working with Abe, we believe FirstRidge has tremendous potential,” said Alex Sloane, co-founder and managing partner at Garnett Station in a statement. “Abe is a natural fit to lead this platform, given his experience investing in and building consumer and services businesses through acquisition. We are thrilled to provide FirstRidge with growth capital and strategic resources to turbocharge acquisitions and organic growth.”

Based in New York, Garnett Station Partners was founded in 2013 by Matt Perelman and Alex Sloane. The firm manages over $2 billion of assets.