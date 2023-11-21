Garnett Station seeks more ‘fortress’ restaurant brands like Pollo Tropical

In October, Garnett Station Partners-backed Authentic Restaurant Brands closed its take-private acquisition of Fiesta Restaurant Group for $225 million. Fiesta is the parent company of the Miami-based Pollo Tropical restaurant chain, and it brings the total of regional restaurant brands owned by ARB to four.

PE Hub spoke with Garnett co-founders and managing partners Matt Perelman and Alex Sloane about ARB’s continuing appetite for deals.

“The thesis that we developed for ARB is to buy what we call regional ‘fortress’ food and beverage brands – brands that are part of the local culture of a community, and have very powerful brand metrics and brand scores,” Sloane told PE Hub.

Consumer loyalty is a key. “These brands have some of the highest sales per unit across the restaurant industry, industry-leading margins and track records of strong performance over long periods of time, even in recessions, and are resilient where you don’t have the threat of fad risk, or going in and out of style.”

The first restaurant the New York PE firm bought in the ARB platform is P.J. Whelihan’s Pub & Restaurant, which the PE firm recapitalized in December 2021. P.J. Whelihan’s is based in the Greater Delaware Valley including Philadelphia and southern New Jersey.

In January of 2022, Garnett recapitalized Houston-based Mambo Seafood. Then in the same month, ARB acquired Primanti Bros Restaurant & Bar. Primanti Bros is based in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio and Maryland. ARB was created in 2021 shortly before Garnett acquired P.J. Whelihan’s, Mambo and Primanti. The ARB platform had already been created but not publicly announced at the time.

Perelman said all three of the regional brands bought before Pollo are north of 20 percent larger from an earnings perspective than when they were bought. All of them also have positive same-store sales. Both Sloane and Perelman pointed to a healthier focus around tech implementation as a reason for the growth.

The Pollo Tropical deal was made out of Garnett’s GSP 4.0 fund, which closed in January at an $850 million hard cap. Perelman said the firm has done six deals so far this year and is in active negotiations now for bolt-ons for the existing brands as well as additional brands.

With ARB being a roll-up, it benefits Garnett because the stable cash flow generated from the underlying brands and portfolio companies was used to buy Pollo. “We’ll use the additional cash to buy the fifth brand and the sixth brand,” Perelman added.

In terms of future add-ons, Garnett’s target list is what the two co-founders call the “best regional brands in America.” The firm is looking for targets with 20 percent margins, positive same-store sales and really attractive, sub three-year paybacks on returns for new builds.

“We have a couple of brands that we hope to acquire in 2024 and 2025,” Perelman said. “The larger, more diversified stream of cash flows across several different brands and geographies along with the enhanced professionalization and technology of these businesses should result in an expanded exit multiple versus what we created the platform for.”

Garnett is focused on enhancing organic growth – growing same store sales, enhancing margins, adding technology and data into the brands it owns under ARB. But it’s also doubled, and in some cases, tripled the number of new restaurants opening per year versus what the brands were doing before the firm invested.

“Our biggest thing when we invest in these brands is, do no harm,” Sloane said. “We don’t want to change what makes those brands so special. That’s important to us. We want to augment, add capital, add resources and add talent.”

Back in the day

The firm recently named Fernando Machado as a senior adviser. Machado is currently the chief marketing officer of brand NotCo, and spent seven years at Restaurant Brands International, the parent company of QSRs Burger King, Popeyes and Tim Hortons.

Sloane and Perelman first met Machado when he was CMO of Burger King and they were both attending Harvard Business School and Burger King franchisees. Under the banner of Cambridge Franchise Partners, they acquired 23 struggling Burger Kings in Henderson, North Carolina in 2014.

“We really looked up to him and just thought he was extraordinary,” Sloane said of Machado. “We’ve gotten to know him over the years and convinced him to join us as a senior adviser to help us and it’s actually a great example for these ARB brands. He’s absolutely going to be involved with ARB and to help advise on marketing.”

Spice of life

ARB’s four different regional restaurants come from different spots of the country and all bring something unique to the portfolio.

There’s the Latin-Caribbean menu of Pollo Tropical, which has classics such as marinated grilled chicken with rice and black beans.

Mambo Seafood creates a fusion of Latin, Pacific and American styles across The Lone Star State. The company trademarked its own Mambo Chelada recipe which consists of a salted mug, fresh lime juice, your favorite beer and a secret sauce.

P.J. Whelihan’s is known for its blazing hot wings.

Primanti Bros is a signature sandwich maker. Some notable sandwiches include the Capicola and the Corned Beef.

PE Hub asked the Garnett co-founders what they order from the restaurants. Here are their favorites:

Perelman’s picks

P.J. Whelihan’s: Inferno Famous Wings

Mambo: Mambo Fried Rice

Primanti Bros: Turkey Breast and Cheese Sandwich

Pollo Tropical: TropiChop Bowl

Sloane’s selections