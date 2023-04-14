Gauge Capital exits business services firm Circa

Circa provides solutions that empower companies to build diverse workforces.

Gauge Capital has sold Milwaukee-based business services firm Circa to Mitratech. No financial terms were disclosed.

Circa provides solutions that empower companies to build diverse workforces.

“We invested in Circa to accelerate the growth of its differentiated and best-in-class diversity and compliance products. We are grateful to have worked alongside Scott Molitor (founder), Patrick Sheahan (CEO) and the Circa management team to scale the business,” said Tom McKelvey, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Gauge Capital.

TD Cowen served as financial advisor to Circa on the deal while Ropes & Gray served as legal counsel.

Based in Southlake, Texas, Gauge Capital invests in the middle market. The firm manages more than $2 billion in capital.

Mitratech is a software company.