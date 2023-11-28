Gauge Capital invests in East Coast Institute for Research

ECIR is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida

Gauge Capital is a middle-market private equity firm based in Southlake, Texas

The firm manages over $3.0 billion in capital

Gauge Capital has made a strategic investment in East Coast Institute for Research (ECIR), a clinical research site management organization, to recapitalize the company.

ECIR is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. It focuses primarily on the cardiovascular and metabolic therapeutic areas.

“Gauge’s investment in the business will allow us to accelerate our growth, further invest in our infrastructure, and execute on our vision” said Rushab Choksi, ECIR’s co-founder.

David Friedman, Stan Dennis and Colin Santoro from Gauge Capital and Gauge operating partners Bruce Given and Brett McClung have joined the company’s board of directors.

No financial details of the transaction were disclosed.

Provident Healthcare Partners served as sell side advisor to ECIR and Cantor Fitzgerald & Co served as buy side advisor to Gauge. McDermott Will & Emery served as legal advisor.