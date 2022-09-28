Gauge Capital taps Bonfield and Block as VPs

Bonfield will be responsible for advancing the firm’s human capital efforts

Gauge Capital has named Charlotte Bonfield as vice president of talent and Shannon Block as vice president of capital markets.

Bonfield will be responsible for advancing the firm’s human capital efforts. Block will be responsible for leading the firm’s debt capital markets activities, managing lender relationships, and leading debt financings for new platforms and existing portfolio companies.

Bonfield joins Gauge from Alcon, a multi-billion-dollar medical device company. Prior to Alcon, Bonfield led key executive level searches within the global life sciences space at both Korn Ferry in Dallas and CTPartners in New York City.

Block joins Gauge from Francisco Partners, a technology-focused private equity firm based in San Francisco, where she was part of the capital markets team responsible for managing lender relationships and leading debt financings for new platforms and existing portfolio companies. Prior to Francisco Partners, Block was an associate at KKR Credit in San Francisco and a credit analyst at Prudential Private Capital.

“We are thrilled to have both Charlotte and Shannon join the team,” said Drew Johnson, co-founder-and managing partner at Gauge, in a statement. “Their robust background in their respective functional areas of focus will add significant value to Gauge and enable us to further accelerate the growth of the firm while better supporting the value-creation objectives of our portfolio companies.”

Based in Southlake, Texas, Gauge Capital invests in the middle market. Gauge targets five key sectors: healthcare, technology, business services, government & industrial services, and food & consumer. The firm manages more than $2 billion in capital.